Solo Sikoa made a huge decision on SmackDown that might have resulted in another loss for Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu suffered a second consecutive loss on this week's WWE SmackDown. Solo Sikoa might've played a vital role in the outcome of the Triple Threat match between Fatu, Carmelo Hayes, and LA Knight.

Backstage, Sikoa told Fatu that he took care of Braun Strowman after costing the former Universal Champion his match against Hayes earlier in the night. The former Tribal Chief was seen holding Tama Tonga back and preventing him from joining Fatu at ringside for his Triple Threat match.

Tonga has almost always accompanied Fatu for his matches, especially in Sikoa's absence. The former tag team champion's absence at ringside might've resulted in the outcome of the clash, as LA Knight picked up the win and took advantage of Fatu's work.

Jacob Fatu was almost brought to tears because of Solo Sikoa's win over John Cena

Jacob Fatu previously discussed Solo Sikoa's win over John Cena at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event.

Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm in an interview, The Samoan Werewolf opened up about the Sikoa-Cena showdown. He also mentioned that Cena has shared the ring with several Anoa'i family members. Fatu said:

"I watched it live when it was going on on Peacock, but it was good. Coming from growing up with Uso and seeing John, mind you, John Cena, he's wrestled all our family members. So for him and Solo to tap in, and what he did for Solo, and what Solo did, it was awesome. Once again, this is my family. We're all like this [crosses his fingers], locked in. It felt good, da*n nearly brought tears to my eyes. It's the business that we love to do. It's the business that changed our lives. It's the business that we feed our kids off of. So it was good. I was juiced. I mean, it's Crown Jewel. F**k it, it's John Cena, baby."

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa's direction remains unclear heading into WrestleMania 41. Despite the recent tension, the two are on the same page.

