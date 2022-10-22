WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa picked up the biggest win of his career by defeating Sheamus amidst distraction by The Bloodline on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Last week, Sheamus and Solo Sikoa were involved in a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The match also featured Ricochet and Rey Mysterio.

During the match, Sheamus had The Street Champion trapped in a Texas Cloverleaf, and just when it looked like Sikoa was about to tap, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso came to his aid. This resulted in an all-out brawl between The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline.

This has seemingly kicked off a feud between The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline. This week, a match was announced between Sheamus and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.

At the onset of the match, Solo Siko attacked Sheamus' shoulder with a hip attack in the steel steps. Since then, the former NXT North American Champion continued to work the arm. Despite this, the former world champion fought back valiantly and even delivered the White Noise to Sikoa.

Towards the end of the match, the former world champion went for the Brogue Kick. Sikoa sidestepped and superkicked Sheamus, who hit the ropes and came back with a knee. A worried Sami Zayn then distracted the referee, resulting in a brawl between the two factions. However, the brawl ended quickly after The Usos buried The Brawling Brutes under the announcer's table.

Sheamus then went to the top rope and dived on The Usos. As The Celtic Warrior tried to get back into the ring, he was distracted by Sami Zayn. This distraction was enough for Solo Sikoa to hit Spinning Solo for a win.

After the match, The Bloodline continued the assault on Sheamus by dragging him out of the ring and trapping his injured arm in a steel chair. Jey Uso then viciously attacked the arm using a steel chair.

It remains to be seen how this potential feud will shape up in the near future.

