Create

Solo Sikoa picks up biggest win of his career against Sheamus amidst distraction from The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 22, 2022 06:37 AM IST
Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa is a former NXT North American Champion

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa picked up the biggest win of his career by defeating Sheamus amidst distraction by The Bloodline on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Last week, Sheamus and Solo Sikoa were involved in a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The match also featured Ricochet and Rey Mysterio.

During the match, Sheamus had The Street Champion trapped in a Texas Cloverleaf, and just when it looked like Sikoa was about to tap, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso came to his aid. This resulted in an all-out brawl between The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline.

This has seemingly kicked off a feud between The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline. This week, a match was announced between Sheamus and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.

BREAKING: @WWESheamus will be out for payback when he takes on @WWESoloSikoa TONIGHT on #SmackDown.ms.spr.ly/6017dX8YL https://t.co/khXWiN8r2r

At the onset of the match, Solo Siko attacked Sheamus' shoulder with a hip attack in the steel steps. Since then, the former NXT North American Champion continued to work the arm. Despite this, the former world champion fought back valiantly and even delivered the White Noise to Sikoa.

Towards the end of the match, the former world champion went for the Brogue Kick. Sikoa sidestepped and superkicked Sheamus, who hit the ropes and came back with a knee. A worried Sami Zayn then distracted the referee, resulting in a brawl between the two factions. However, the brawl ended quickly after The Usos buried The Brawling Brutes under the announcer's table.

Sheamus then went to the top rope and dived on The Usos. As The Celtic Warrior tried to get back into the ring, he was distracted by Sami Zayn. This distraction was enough for Solo Sikoa to hit Spinning Solo for a win.

😱😱😱#TheBloodline just took out @WWESheamus with a brutal attack.#SmackDown https://t.co/i63vhxx7gz

After the match, The Bloodline continued the assault on Sheamus by dragging him out of the ring and trapping his injured arm in a steel chair. Jey Uso then viciously attacked the arm using a steel chair.

It remains to be seen how this potential feud will shape up in the near future.

Do you want to see Sheamus vs. Roman Reigns in the future? Sound off in the comments section.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : Do you want to see Sheamus vs Solo Sikoa in the future?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...