Solo Sikoa posts a cryptic response to Roman Reigns' actions on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns had a tense moment on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown as the latter stopped The Enforcer from attacking Jey Uso. Sikoa has now shared his thoughts on the incident.

The Tribal Chief returned to the blue brand last Friday, where he discussed Rules of Engagement with Jey Uso, who is hellbent on taking down his cousin. After a short war of words, the duo agreed to face each other in Tribal Combat.

While Roman and Jey peacefully agreed to the terms for their clash at SummerSlam, Solo Sikoa had other plans in mind as he flipped the table and tried to hit Jey Uso with Samoan Spike. However, the Tribal Chief stopped the Enforcer from doing so, with the distraction allowing the former tag team champion to take out Sikoa with a Superkick.

Being a man of few words, Solo shared his thoughts on the segment with a 'Face With Look of Triumph' emoji on Instagram:

WWE veteran comments on Solo Sikoa potentially turning on Roman Reigns

While Solo Sikoa has been loyal to Roman Reigns from day one, WWE has teased tension between the two on numerous occasions, seemingly planting seeds for the eventual betrayal.

The same was on display on SmackDown a few weeks back when all four members of the Anoa'i family engaged in a war. During the brawl, Solo Sikoa held the red Lei by himself, teasing turning on The Tribal Chief.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned how WWE has another direction they could head toward with Sikoa and Reigns.

"That was the point when people said, 'Woah.' It's decision time, Solo, and people wanted him to take it. And now, Triple H hears that, and the creative hears it and sees it. Now it has another facet where it can go. That was great for him so. So I loved that part when he was looking at it, and the people were looking at it, too. A million thoughts going through everybody's heads at that time. I love this," said Mantell.

Roman Reigns has been absolutely dominant in his current run. However, even the Head of the Table showed signs of fear when he bumped into The Enforcer a few weeks back. Many have backed the Street Fighter to be the one to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars