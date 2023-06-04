Solo Sikoa posts cryptic tweet after betraying Jimmy Uso and removing him from The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa took to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet after he betrayed now-former Bloodline member Jimmy Uso on this week's SmackDown.

During the final segment of the show, Roman Reigns received the brand new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after achieving 1,000 days as the Universal Champion. Shortly after, he was interrupted by The Usos, who were involved in a confrontation with Reigns and Sikoa.

Initially, it did seem that Sikoa was about to join forces with Jimmy and Jey Uso. However, The Tribal Chief was one step ahead as he led The Enforcer to betray his own brother.

Taking to Twitter, Sikoa posted a cryptic tweet without any context. He refused to clarify his message.

Check out Sikoa's tweet:

At WWE Night of Champions, Sikoa teamed up with Roman Reigns to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. This was his first opportunity to win gold on the main roster. However, that wasn't the case to be, as The Usos' interference played a big role in the match.

The closing moments of the match saw The Usos accidentally superkick Sikoa. After further tension with Reigns, Jimmy Uso decided to superkick The Tribal Chief.

Dutch Mantell was impressed with The Bloodline's segment on SmackDown

Dutch Mantell was more than happy with The Bloodline's segment from this week's episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell applauded WWE for taking things slow with the progression of the storyline.

"Very, very good segment," admitted Dutch Mantell. "Paul Heyman had very little to say because there was nothing for him to say anyway. Had he said anything, it would not have helped it. But I applaud WWE on taking the slow, by-the-numbers, adding just a little bit of the story, and [doing] a good job. Great job!"

The Bloodline's collapse began earlier this year when Sami Zayn hit Reigns with a steel chair and left the stable. Jimmy Uso became the first full-fledged member of the faction to get kicked out.

As it stands, his brother Jey is still a part of the faction, and The Tribal Chief is confident that he will once again "fall in line."

Have you enjoyed The Bloodline's storyline so far? Sound off in the comment section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes