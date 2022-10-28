Solo Sikoa promotes the Bloodline segment for SmackDown

The Bloodline is set to appear on this week's WWE SmackDown. Solo Sikoa took to social media to promote a segment ahead of their appearance.

The Bloodline holds almost every major title in the company, and their Tribal Chief has laid out every challenger he has faced. Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns, who was absent from the Blue brand last week, was promoted for this week's episode. Fans will get to witness the complete Bloodline on SmackDown and Solo Sikoa took to Twitter to confirm The Bloodline's presence.

"Tomorrow night catch the bloodline on @FS1 WWESMACKDOWN #WeTheOnes," Sikoa tweeted.

Fans react to Solo Sikoa's tweet

The Bloodline has been a dominant force to be reckoned with. Fans quickly replied to The Street Champion's tweet with many seeming excited to witness the group on SmackDown. Many even said that they are ready to acknowledge the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Check out the tweets below:

One fan stated that she will be seated and watching.

It looks like all eyes will be on The Bloodline for tomorrow's SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns addresses the situation with Jey Uso after the latter disobeyed last week, resulting in him getting knocked out by the social media star.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see how Sami Zayn addresses the situation surrounding Jey Uso and his "anger" problems.

What do you think will happen tomorrow night on SmackDown? Do you think Roman Reigns will confront his cousin regarding last week's mishap? Let us know in the comments section.

