Solo Sikoa reacts to Roman Reigns' huge win at WWE Royal Rumble

Solo Sikoa has recently reacted to Roman Reigns retaining his title at WWE Royal Rumble.

The Tribal Chief put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the company's first premium live event of the year. While Reigns failed to live up to his words of stacking his opponents, he still managed to walk out with the gold around his waist.

Solo Sikoa also played a huge role in The Bloodline leader retaining his title as The Tribal Heir pulled out the referee when Orton hit an RKO on Reigns. The Enforcer then hit Orton and LA Knight with the Samoan Spike and stacked the two stars in the ring. Solo also tried to send Styles into the barricade, but The Phenomenal One got out of the way.

In the end, Roman Reigns hit Randy Orton with a Spear, LA Knight with a Superman Punch, and pinned AJ Styles after hitting him with a Spear to win the match. Sikoa later took to Instagram to share the clip of Reigns walking out with his title.

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa failed to put down Roman Reigns' rivals before WWE Royal Rumble

Solo Sikoa has been booked as an unstoppable force since making his main roster debut and holds victories over multiple former world champions such as Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and Kevin Owens. The Tribal Heir also destroyed John Cena when the two met at Crown Jewel 2023.

However, Sikoa has been on a losing run since his win over The Cenation Leader. The Enforcer faced all three of Roman Reigns' WWE Royal Rumble opponents before the PLE, but failed to get a victory against each of them.

Expand Tweet

The Head of the Table recently named Solo as The Tribal Heir, stating that he was next in line after Reigns decides to step down. While The Bloodline member failed to put down Orton, Knight, and Styles before WWE Royal Rumble, he proved himself at the event as he helped Roman reign supreme once again.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.