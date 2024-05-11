Solo Sikoa reacts after teasing that he might betray Paul Heyman in Roman Reigns' absence

Solo Sikoa has reacted to the events of last night's WWE SmackDown. On the blue brand this week, Sikoa revealed to Paul Heyman that he had a talk with Roman Reigns and will be the leader of The Bloodline in his absence.

Roman Reigns hasn't been spotted on WWE TV since his heartbreaking Undisputed WWE Title loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Reigns is on a hiatus, and Solo has been running The Bloodline in his absence.

On last night's episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa told Paul Heyman that he had a talk with The Tribal Chief after 'Mania. He further said that he will lead The Bloodline until Reigns comes back and that Heyman will serve him as his 'Wiseman.' Solo then hugged Heyman and gave off a vibe that hinted at a future betrayal. Shortly after, Solo reacted to the segment by sharing it on his Instagram story, as can be seen below:

Solo Sikoa's losing streak has finally come to an end

Things have improved for The Street Champion ever since he took on the reigns of The Bloodline.

After his win over John Cena at the 2023 Crown Jewel PLE, Sikoa had lost a whopping 39 matches with zero wins. The embarrassing streak finally came to an end when WWE recently traveled to Europe. Sikoa and Tama Tonga teamed up at a bunch of live events and at Backlash France as well. The duo won four consecutive tag team matches before WWE returned to the USA.

Sikoa's Bloodline is getting stronger with each passing week. The faction now consists of him, Paul Heyman, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa. If the latest rumors are to be believed, Jacob Fatu is set to make his way to WWE TV very soon. He would be a massive addition to The Bloodline on SmackDown.

