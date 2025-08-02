  • home icon
Solo Sikoa reveals why Rikishi used to threaten him with the Stink Face when he was a kid

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Aug 02, 2025 04:21 GMT
Solo Sikoa and Rikishi (Images via WWE on YouTube and WWE.com)

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi threatened one of his kids, Solo Sikoa, with the Stink Face to keep his grades up. Solo revealed the hilarious story in a new interview ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

Solo Sikoa is all set to take on Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage Match for the United States Title at SummerSlam 2025. Sikoa is one of WWE's top stars at the moment, and fans are enjoying his current character on the SmackDown brand.

Solo recently had a chat with Adrian on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez ahead of the SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event. He shared an amusing story from his childhood, involving his dad and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Here's what he said:

“Yeah, he did. He said, ‘If you don’t get good grades, you’ll be seeing my rear end when you get home.’ So, I got, like, B’s and C’s. I mean, I ain't getting no A’s, but B’s and C’s are good enough.” [H/T - Fightful]
Rikishi's massive prediction for 2025

Last year, the WWE Hall of Famer made a big prediction about his son, Solo, on his Off The Top podcast. He believes Solo will become the Undisputed WWE Champion this year.

"This is his time to Yeet... This is his time to Yeet. He's been out for a minute. You know, perfected his craft, waited his turn. Waited for his opportunity. 2025, I see Solo Sikoa as [Undisputed] WWE Champion," Rikishi said.
John Cena is the current Undisputed WWE Champion and will defend the title against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Cena is all set to retire from pro wrestling in December 2025. Many fans believe the 17-time world champion will retire by the end of the year with the Undisputed WWE Title firmly secured on his waist. Solo still has five months left to turn his father's prediction into reality.

Edited by Harish Raj S
