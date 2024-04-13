Solo Sikoa's 6-word message to Jimmy Uso before kicking him out of The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa took liberties on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 40, kicking Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline and replacing him with the son of wrestling legend Haku: Tama Tonga. What did Solo tell Jimmy before kicking him out?

This week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa came out with Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso. He asked Heyman about how winning and especially losing has consequences. Heyman agreed, leading to Solo embracing Jimmy Uso before Tama Tonga appeared out of nowhere to take Jimmy out.

Before he kicked Jimmy out, Solo Sikoa hugged him and said, "You're my brother; I love you." He then turned his back.

It was a message sent loud and clear. Jimmy Uso, just like Roman Reigns, was unsuccessful at WrestleMania, as he lost to Jey Uso in what was considered the most underwhelming match of the entire WrestleMania card.

It's a tale of two different stories altogether, as Jey Uso will be challenging for World Championship gold while Jimmy finds himself directionless. Solo took an extra step and crushed Paul Heyman's phone to assert his authority.

Even Paul Heyman doesn't seem to understand what is happening. When he went to check on Jimmy Uso later, he was confronted by Tama Tonga, who told him, "By the orders of the Tribal Chief," without any further explanation.

Heyman, in response, asked what Tama Tonga even meant while looking frightened.

