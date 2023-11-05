Solo Sikoa's underrated cousin has a one-word reaction to his win at Crown Jewel 2023

Solo Sikoa picked up the biggest victory of his career at Crown Jewel 2023 when he defeated John Cena in dominant fashion. His cousin, a fellow Anoa'i member and perhaps the most underrated star of the family, had a one-word response.

That star in question is none other than Jacob Fatu - a 32-year-old star who is a cousin to Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. He is the son of Sam Fatu, FKA The Tonga Kid, and has made his name in MLW - being the company's longest-reigning World Champion.

After his cousin Solo Sikoa picked up a stunning win over John Cena, Jacob Fatu tweeted out a celebratory "Yee" in response:

The match also happened to be Sikoa's first-ever singles match in a Premium Live Event (PLE) - and to have it against John Cena is no small feat. Cena was looking to pick up his first PLE victory in five years, but will have to wait for year number six for that to finally happen.

As for Sikoa, the win plays a big role in building him up for an eventual singles run.

