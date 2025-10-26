Solo Sikoa's WWE faction gets a new name

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa's faction seemingly got a new name. MFT was in action on the show.

Initially, the former United States Champion was the leader of The Bloodline, which later turned into MFT (My Family Tree). The group includes Sikoa, JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

During the latest edition of the blue show, Tama and Mateo defeated Rey Fenix and Shinsuke Nakamura in a tag team bout. Before the match, Michael Cole called the duo 'The MFT's United Empire.'

The duo of Tama and Mateo received a new moniker from Cole. However, there is no official confirmation on whether WWE will start calling them The MFT's United Empire going forward.

⭕ SlamX ⭕ @SubToSlamX "The MFT's United Empire" says Michael Cole. If this was 2023 everyone on here would've been convinced Will Osperay was about to join WWE 😅 #SmackDown

The United Empire name holds significance for JC Mateo as he was part of a faction with the same moniker in NJPW. Mateo worked with ex-WWE Superstar TJP and AEW star Will Ospreay as part of the stable. It remains to be seen whether the company continues to use the name in the coming weeks.

Veteran questions the booking of Solo Sikoa's MFT on WWE SmackDown

On the October 17, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks and MFT had a heated confrontation. The face-off was seemingly the start of their much-awaited rivalry. However, despite kicking off a new storyline with the heel stable, the Wyatts were absent from the blue show this past Friday.

In the absence of the Uncle Howdy-led group, Solo Sikoa's MFT was booked against Rey Fenix and Shinsuke Nakamura, which didn't make much sense. The booking confused wrestling veteran Vince Russo, and he said the creative team was clueless about the stable's direction on TV.

"And guys, this is where they're absolutely clueless. This is where I swear to God, guys, please start using AI. I'm begging you. You will save your jobs. You will stop looking like incompetent morons. We saw last week, we saw the Samoans, and we saw The Wyatt Sicks. It was them on opposite sides of each other. Okay, so this week we've got the Samoans against Nakamura and Fenix. The Samoans go over. Where are The Wyatt Sicks?" Russo questioned on Sportskeeda's BroDown.

