The MFTs wreak havoc on SmackDown as WWE veteran questions the absence of popular faction (Exclusive)

The MFTs wreaked havoc on the blue brand once again. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently reviewed the action on SmackDown and noticed a popular tag team's absence from the proceedings this week. The team in question is The Wyatt Sicks.

MFT members Tama Tonga and JC Mateo faced Rey Fenix and Shinsuke Nakamura this week. Tala Tonga and Solo Sikoa were at ringside and proved to be the difference makers. Their distractions allowed Tonga to hit the Cutthroat on Fenix, securing the win for his stable.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo noted that the current creative team was absolutely clueless about how to put on good storylines. He pointed out that the MFTs and The Wyatt Sicks had a confrontation last week. However, after Tama Tonga and JC Mateo defeated Nakamura and Fenix, the Wyatts were nowhere to be seen.

The ex-WWE writer explained that there was no continuity to the storyline.

"And guys, this is where they're absolutely clueless. This is where I swear to God, guys, please start using AI. I'm begging you. You will save your jobs. You will stop looking like incompetent morons." Russo continued, "We saw last week, we saw the Samoans, and we saw The Wyatt Sicks. It was them on opposite sides of each other. Okay, so this week we've got the Samoans against Nakamura and Fenix. The Samoans go over. Where are The Wyatt Sicks?" Russo questioned.

The MFTs have had repeated confrontations with The Wyatt Sicks over the last two weeks. The Wyatts currently hold the WWE Tag Team Championship, and that could be playing on Solo Sikoa's mind. It will be interesting to see who stands tall when these two formidable factions eventually collide in the coming weeks.

