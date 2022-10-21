Solo Sikoa says WWE RAW Superstar does not want to join The Bloodline (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn was recently named an honorary member of The Bloodline faction on WWE SmackDown. However, according to Solo Sikoa, that privilege is unlikely to be given to Zayn's long-time friend Kevin Owens.

Owens has been critical of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline for many years. In recent months, he has even mocked Zayn for believing that other members of the dominant group want him to be associated with them.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Sikoa was asked to name another potential Honorary Uce if The Bloodline recruited a new member:

"One more? Man, I don't know, maybe my dad [WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi]," Sikoa said. "That's who I can think of, maybe my dad." [5:45 - 5:59]

While Rikishi is welcome in The Bloodline, the same seemingly cannot be said for Owens. When his name was mentioned, Sikoa said the former Universal Champion has no interest in joining Reigns' group:

"Kevin Owens doesn't like our family. He thinks Sami Zayn is making a fool of himself, so I know he doesn't wanna be part of us. We'll probably see him later down the road." [6:09 - 6:22]

Kevin Owens' history with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Reigns successfully defended the Universal Championship against Owens at TLC 2020 and the 2021 Royal Rumble. The Head of the Table also retained the title against the WrestleMania 38 main-eventer on the Christmas Day 2020 episode of SmackDown.

Owens has feuded with several superstars recently, including Austin Theory, Chad Gable, and Otis. He also defeated Bloodline member Jey Uso on the August 29 episode of RAW after Sami Zayn inadvertently caused a distraction at ringside.

The next chapter in the Owens vs. Reigns rivalry is unlikely to be told any time soon. On November 5, The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. The Usos, meanwhile, are currently feuding with The New Day.

