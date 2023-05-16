Solo Sikoa sends a bold four-word message ahead of The Bloodline's massive segment on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has taken to social media to send a bold message ahead of The Bloodline's face-to-face with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

At the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event, The Enforcer will be teaming up with Roman Reigns to challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The match was confirmed on last week's episode of SmackDown, as per Paul Heyman's announcement.

Taking to Twitter, Sikoa sent a four-word warning to Zayn and Owens. The Enforcer claimed that The Bloodline was going to take all the gold.

"We take it all," wrote Sikoa.

At WrestleMania 39, Zayn and Owens ended The Usos' historic title reign. This led to a rematch between the two tag teams.

The rematch took place a few weeks later on SmackDown, and Jimmy and Jey once again ended up on the losing side. Reigns was visibly frustrated with his Bloodline stablemates upon his return to television.

How did Roman Reigns react to him and Solo Sikoa challenging for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships?

Following last week's monumental announcement on SmackDown, Roman Reigns reacted to his and Solo Sikoa's upcoming title match in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Twitter, The Tribal Chief claimed how confident he was heading into Night of Champions. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion firmly believes he will add two more championships to his current collection.

Reigns wrote:

"I’m about to have all the titles. #WWENOC @WWESoloSikoa"

Reigns is a former Tag Team Champion. He held the title alongside Seth Rollins during their days in The Shield. Sikoa, meanwhile, has held the North American Title in the past, which remains his only major accolade in WWE.

The Tribal Chief also confirmed that he will dedicate his and Sikoa's victory to Afa and Sika.

Should Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns win the tag team titles by beating Zayn and Owens? Sound off in the comment section below.

