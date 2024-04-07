Solo Sikoa sends a bold message after The Rock and Roman Reigns' victory at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Enforcer of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa sent a short message after The Rock and Roman Reigns' victory over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One.

The Brahma Bull returned to in-ring action after eight years when he teamed up with his cousin to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The match went for over 40 minutes, with The Final Boss picking up the win after pinning The American Nightmare.

As per the stipulation, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Night Two will now be a Bloodline Rules match where one can expect The Rock, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso to play a heavy role. The Enforcer also reacted to his faction members' victory with a short message on social media, hinting that he's ready to make his presence felt at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Expand Tweet

The Rock and Roman Reigns could face off at WWE WrestleMania next year, according to Dave Meltzer

The Rock looked set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this year but plans seemingly changed due to fan outrage. Ultimately, Cody Rhodes took back his main event spot which led to The Brahma Bull turning heel and aligning with The Tribal Chief.

While Roman and Rock are currently on the same side, many believe that the two will collide down the line at WrestleMania 41. According to veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, the Samoan stars could face at the Showcase of Immortals next year, and The Brahma Bull could lock horns with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam or the next PLE in Saudi Arabia.

Expand Tweet

The seeds of dissension between the brothers were planted on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 40 as Reigns accidentally delivered a Spear to The Final Boss. However, the duo still managed to come out on top as Rock pinned Cody Rhodes after delivering a People's Elbow.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE