Solo Sikoa sends a cryptic message after getting destroyed by John Cena on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa did not have a memorable Friday as he was laid out by John Cena on last night's WWE SmackDown. The Enforcer reacted to the incident with a cryptic message on social media.

This week's edition of SmackDown saw The Cenation Leader come out and address his status with the company. Cena pointed out that he has not won a singles match on TV programming in over 2000 days and is contemplating retirement. However, the 16-time World Champion got fired up later and made it clear that he still believes in himself before revealing that the next person to stand across the ring from him will get smoked.

John Cena's callout was answered by Solo Sikoa, and both men did not waste any time in going after one another. While Jimmy Uso tried to turn the tides in his fellow Bloodline stablemate's favor, Jey Uso came out to even the odds. In the end, Cena delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Solo to send a clear message.

While The Street Champion did not have a good outing, he sent a cryptic message on social media as he posted a picture of his confrontation with Cena on Instagram.

Solo Sikoa and John Cena could face off at WWE Crown Jewel

John Cena has been involved with The Bloodline ever since returning to WWE a few weeks back. The Cenation Leader teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane.

However, last night's SmackDown proved that Solo is still not over the loss as he came out to confront the 16-time World Champion. While the evening did not end well for him, one can expect The Bloodline's Enforcer to come back stronger next time.

The two are likely to settle their differences inside the squared circle at Crown Jewel, WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns will also be in action at the event, where he will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight.

