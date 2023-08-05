Solo Sikoa sends a bold four-word message to Jey Uso

Solo Sikoa took to Twitter to put Jey Uso on notice ahead of their singles match on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Hours before this week's edition of SmackDown, WWE confirmed a huge first-time-ever match between Sikoa and Jey. The Enforcer will aim to put a stop to Jey's momentum before he faces Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam.

Taking to Twitter, Sikoa sent a bold message aimed at The Real Chief. He seems quite confident in his chances of beating Jey.

"See you soon,brother." wrote Sikoa

Check out Sikoa's tweet:

Sikoa has been loyal to Reigns in the ongoing Bloodline Civil War. He pledged allegiance to The Tribal Chief despite Jimmy and Jey opting to quit the faction after the Night of Champions premium live event.

Amid the absence of Jimmy Uso, who was taken out of action by The Bloodline, Jey stepped up to challenge Reigns. Their SummerSlam showdown will be the trilogy.

This will be Reigns' first title defense since beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. He is currently on a two-match losing streak after The Bloodline was beaten at Night of Champions and Money in the Bank.

