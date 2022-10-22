Solo Sikoa sends a message after defeating former WWE Champion on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa recently sent out a message on social media after defeating Sheamus on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The two stars collided on the blue brand this week for the first time ever. The former NXT North American Champion picked up arguably the biggest win of his career when he pinned The Celtic Warrior following an assist from Sami Zayn. After the bout, The Bloodline used steel chairs to take out Sheamus' damaged arm.

After the conclusion of the match, Solo Sikoa took to Twitter to share a photo from the incident. He mocked the former WWE Champion by including the latter's "banger after banger" catchphrase in the caption.

"Banger. After banger. After banger. After banger. After banger. We the ones," wrote Sikoa.

You can check out the post below:

Solo Sikoa says he's planning to win the Intercontinental or United States Championship

The Bloodline is one of the most formidable factions in the history of the wrestling business. Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and The Usos are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Solo Sikoa stated that he wants a run with the United States or Intercontinental Titles.

"I was [in title contention] last week and then I got it taken from me, so I have unfinished business, man," Sikoa said. "I was supposed to win that match. It could have been me who was gonna go on and face [challenge for] the IC title. But yeah, man, of course, IC title or the United States Champion, whichever belt that we don't have."

The Street Champion has only held one championship in his WWE career. He won the NXT North American Championship during his final days with the developmental brand. However, the reign did not last long, as he was forced to vacate the title after arriving on the main roster.

It'll be interesting to see whether he accomplishes his goal of winning a major title on the main roster.

