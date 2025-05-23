Solo Sikoa sends subtle message after beating Jimmy Uso, and popular WWE Superstar, to qualify for Money in the Bank Match

Solo Sikoa has booked his spot in this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He sent a subtle message on social media after winning his Triple Threat Match on last week's edition of SmackDown.

The Street Fighter defeated Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix in a qualifying match and became the first superstar to enter the Men's MITB Ladder Match. He now has the opportunity to outlast multiple other stars and earn himself another shot at either of WWE's World Titles.

On his Instagram story, Sikoa reshared WWE's video of him defeating Jimmy and Fenix and qualifying for the Men's MITB Ladder Match. He also sent a subtle message, using the "Money Bag" emoji.

You can check out a screengrab of Sikoa's Instagram story in the tweet below:

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Trending

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo praises Solo Sikoa, believes he has improved a lot

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo praised Solo Sikoa for his work and took note of his promo from last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He suggested that the former Tribal Chief had improved on the mic, claiming he's "very comfortable" now.

Speaking on BroDown, the former head writer of WWE praised the former NXT North American Champion, stating that:

"I gotta tell you, man, Solo is one of those guys that has improved leaps and bounds on the mic. He really, really has. When you go to some of his early promos, he's very, very comfortable on the mic now. I want to put that over."

Solo Sikoa continues to lead his iteration of The Bloodline, even though WWE hasn't acknowledged the faction under the same moniker for months. Instead, Sikoa and Jacob Fatu continue to address each other as "family."

At Backlash 2025, Sikoa added JC Mateo (formerly known as Jeff Cobb) to the faction. Mateo played a crucial role in Fatu retaining the WWE United States Championship at the premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More