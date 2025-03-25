Solo Sikoa sends a three-word message after commotion with rising WWE star

Solo Sikoa fell off a cliff after losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat on WWE RAW's Netflix debut show. He is slowly building his credibility again, but in the process, he seems to be losing his biggest commodity—Jacob Fatu.

Last Friday on WWE SmackDown, Sikoa's interference during Fatu's match against Strowman caused the disqualification, hurting The Samoan Werewolf's chances of becoming the number-one contender for the United States Championship. Jacob ranted at Solo backstage, rejecting his cousin's claim that it was done on his behalf.

As tension between the Bloodline crew gains steam, Solo Sikoa shared an Instagram story of his recent appearance at a WWE live event in Nottingham. Solo's three-word message echoed his entrance theme:

"Taking it all," he wrote.

Solo Sikoa's Instagram Story

At the time of this writing, the Street Champion is not booked for WrestleMania 41. He has been showing support to his cousin Fatu, who is seemingly ahead of him in the rat race on the Friday night show.

Did Solo Sikoa intentionally sabotage Jacob Fatu's match on WWE SmackDown?

Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu had a slugfest on SmackDown—a match that could have gone either way. Tama Tonga tried to jump the former Universal Champion, but the latter got the better of Tonga. That's what triggered their fallen leader, who sneak-attacked Strowman, causing the disqualification finish.

WWE booked Braun Strowman vs. LA Knight for the US Title for this Friday's show at The O2 arena in London.

The Samoan Werewolf has gradually become a fan favorite. In fact, right out of the gate last June, he overshadowed Solo. Could Sikoa be envious of his cousin, who is technically the new guy in the block but is climbing the ranks sooner than expected?

WWE analyst Sam Roberts speculated that Jacob's frustrations would be a slow-burning storyline so that it turns The Samoan Werewolf into a monster babyface when he finally unleashes on Solo.

Would you rather WWE book the Samoans lock horns at WrestleMania 41 or a later date? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

