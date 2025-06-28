Solo Sikoa sends three-word message following Night of Champions

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa has shared a short message on social media following the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The 32-year-old scored a massive win at the show.
Sikoa challenged former stablemate Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship at the PLE. He received assistance from JC Mateo, a returning Tonga Loa, and a debuting Tala Tonga (fka Hikuleo) during the match. Solo pinned The Samoan Werewolf to capture the gold, marking his first title win on the main roster.
After the show, Solo Sikoa took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of himself celebrating the title win with his allies at the premium live event. The Street Champion wrote a three-word message claiming that the group was stronger than ever before.
"Stronger then ever," he wrote.
You can check out a screenshot of the Instagram story below:
In the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown before the Saudi PLE, Solo Sikoa offered Jimmy Uso the chance to join him after the veteran's loss to JC Mateo. However, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion slapped Sikoa and rejected the offer. It led to Solo and Mateo attacking Uso, only for Jacob Fatu to make the save.
It remains to be seen if Jimmy Uso will join forces with Jacob Fatu in an attempt to take out Sikoa and his stable.
