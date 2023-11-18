Solo Sikoa sends a two-word message to Cody Rhodes after he saves top WWE star from The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa took to Twitter/X to send a two-word message to Cody Rhodes after his surprise appearance on this week's SmackDown.

Rhodes is certainly no stranger to The Bloodline. In the main event of WrestleMania 39, he lost to Roman Reigns, courtesy an interference from Sikoa. Leading up to the show, The American Nightmare had also defeated The Enforcer in a singles match.

On SmackDown, Rhodes came to the aid of LA Knight, who was outnumbered by Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Taking to Twitter/X, Sikoa sent a two-word message to Rhodes.

"You again.." wrote Sikoa

Check out Sikoa's tweet and message to Rhodes:

Cody Rhodes previously opened up about his loss to Roman Reigns

Speaking in an interview with My Mom’s Basement, The American Nightmare explained how he felt after his loss in the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I was just sitting there [in the ring], with my hands draped across my knees, and you can see me telling myself, I verbally told myself to get up. And the only thing I learned from being in a WrestleMania main event, I know everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, WrestleMania main event,' 'hardest match to get into,' 'Oh, your dad never did that,' all that stuff," said Cody.

Cody Rhodes then added:

"The only thing I learned was, well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'll be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39, so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling."

Cody Rhodes could cross paths with The Tribal Chief in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40. However, his current focus is on the upcoming WarGames Match.

What are your thoughts on Sikoa's message to Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

