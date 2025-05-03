Solo Sikoa sends a two-word message to Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso; reveals how he truly feels about his brothers

Solo Sikoa recently sent a two-word message to his brothers, Jey and Jimmy Uso. The entire Bloodline was featured in the latest episode of Stephanie's Places on ESPN+.

During the conversation, Sami Zayn suggested Sikoa might be holding a grudge against his brothers, who picked on him during their childhood. Sikoa feuded with the OG Bloodline post-WrestleMania XL and also led his version of the faction in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

On Instagram, Solo Sikoa reacted to Zayn's claim and revealed how he truly felt about his brothers.

"I do," he wrote.

Check out a screengrab of his Instagram comment below:

Jey Uso is happy to see Solo Sikoa and other family members compete at the highest level

Last year, in the lead-up to the Men's WarGames Match between the OG Bloodline and the new Bloodline, Jey Uso sent a message to Solo Sikoa and his family members.

Speaking on Unlikely, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion stated that he was happy to see his family members succeed at the highest level. He specifically mentioned Sikoa, stating the following:

"It just brings joy to my heart, though, because my family’s running this thing. It just feels good being in there with them. I can’t put it into words. When I see Solo on TV, when I watch all my family members on TV, I smile, man, because all of us got our story, where we came from the bottom, uce. None of this s**t was handed to us. Even me now; I’m still grinding; still trying to get it. But we got it now, Uce!"

Sikoa is currently involved in a storyline with Jacob Fatu, who became the United States Champion at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Jey Uso is feuding with Logan Paul, who has set his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship.

