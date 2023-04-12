Solo Sikoa sends a warning to former WWE Universal Champion on social media

This past Monday night on RAW, Solo Sikoa was victorious against former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

The Bloodline has been feuding with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for weeks. The rivalry began after the former Honorary Uce betrayed the faction and Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Taking to Instagram, Sikoa sent a firm message to The Prizefighter after his dominant win over the latter:

"#ProblemSolved" wrote Sikoa

Konnan was unhappy with Solo Sikoa's unbeaten streak coming to an end

Solo Sikoa has been on a dominant run since moving up to the WWE main roster. The Street Champion made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle by assisting Roman Reigns in his Undisputed WWE Universal Title match against Drew McIntyre.

Prior to WrestleMania 39, Sikoa was pinned for the first time on the main roster by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare went on to lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, courtesy of interference from The Enforcer.

Speaking on a previous edition of the K100 podcast, WCW veteran Konnan claimed that he was unhappy with Sikoa's unbeaten streak coming to an end. Konnan said:

"I don't know, bro. I have mixed emotions. I think they did this to make it seem Cody has a chance against Roman, but I think people already think that and I don't know why you kept Sikoa undefeated all this time for Cody to beat him. I would have kept him undefeated and done something with Roman down the line."

The Bloodline's feud with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Riddle could see the two teams cross paths in a six-man tag team match at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event.

