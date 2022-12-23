Solo Sikoa on how The Bloodline helped his transition during his "roller coaster" rookie year in WWE

The youngest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, opened up on how Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman helped him transition from NXT to the WWE main roster in his rookie year.

Solo Sikoa returned from injury on September 2022, where he assisted his cousin Roman Reigns in retaining the Undisputed Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. On the September 9 episode of SmackDown, he made his main roster debut.

Prior to that, The Enforcer was assigned to WWE NXT, where he made his debut on October 26, 2021, at Halloween Havoc, interrupting a segment between co-hosts Grayson Waller and LA Knight.

Ahead of the 29-year-old star's debut at the World’s Most Famous Arena on December 26 for WWE's annual Holiday Tour live event, he sat down with the New York Post.

Sikoa was asked to give his take on his massive jump ship from the developmental brand to joining the greatest stable of all time.

"It's been a roller coaster. When I got hurt in August (PCL sprain), I thought things were gonna change, and the next thing you know, I got the call to come up for Clash at the Castle. Everything was just happening fast," Sikoa said.

The Enforcer further noted that the transition from NXT to the main roster was personally accessible because he had his Bloodline member Sami Zayn, The Tribal Chief and Heyman to assist him.

"I had Sami (Zayn) up there and Roman and Paul (Heyman) up there to help me and guide me. It's been fun. I'm having a blast," he added. [H/T - NY Post]

Why did Solo Sikoa vacate the NXT North American title?

Shortly after being promoted to the main roster, Sikoa won the NXT North American Championship from Carmelo Hayes. Solo Sikoa stepped forward to take on Hayes for the title.

The match was fantastic, with plenty of back-and-forth moments with the audience applauding both superstars. To win the NXT North American Championship, Solo Sikoa stunned the crowd by successfully pinning Carmelo Hayes with a diving splash.

WWE @WWE



didn't want to do it, but it had to be done.



#WWENXT @WWESoloSikoa @Carmelo_WWE "I'm gonna need you to hand over the North American Championship." @ShawnMichaels didn't want to do it, but it had to be done. "I'm gonna need you to hand over the North American Championship."@ShawnMichaels didn't want to do it, but it had to be done. #WWENXT @WWESoloSikoa @Carmelo_WWE https://t.co/gcYjAbuHN7

He then defeated Madcap Moss in his first title defense three days later. However, Shawn Michaels shockingly asked Sikoa to relinquish the title the following week on NXT because he was not sanctioned to compete in the match.

What do you think is next for the former NXT North American Champion with The Bloodline on his side? Sound off in the comments section below.

