Why did Solo Sikoa Vacate the North American Championship so soon after winning it?

Solo Sikoa has made a commendable impact on the main roster since his debut on the September 9 episode of SmackDown. He made his return to the company at Clash at the Castle, helping Roman Reigns to defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

On the one-year anniversary show of then NXT 2.0, the original challenger for the North American Championship, Wes Lee, wasn't cleared for his match against Carmelo Hayes. Solo Sikoa made a surprise return to the brand and challenged him for the title.

The Samoan superstar successfully defeated Hayes and captured the North American Championship. Three days later, he also defeated Madcap Moss in his first title defense. The following week on NXT, Shawn Michaels shockingly asked Sikoa to vacate the title as he was not sanctioned to compete in the match.

Solo Sikoa comments on the possibility of Roman Reigns losing the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has been on a level of his own for over two years now. The Head of the Table has 'smashed' every superstar and legend that has come into his path to remain the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

As he keeps on winning, the question of who can dethrone Reigns keeps popping up. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Solo Sikoa was asked if Logan Paul could dethrone Roman Reigns. The Samoan star claimed Paul has no chance against his Tribal Chief.

“Man, two years of dominance versus two matches. Come on, man, he knows where he’s at. He’s in the deep end with the biggest shark in the ocean. Like I said, it’s either sink or swim, man. We’re gonna find out what he’s made of."

In his third match in the company, Logan Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. The match is set to take place on November 5th in Saudi Arabia at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Solo Sikoa and the Bloodline will surely be in the corner for Roman Reigns to try and have the numbers advantage over Logan Paul.

