Bloodline member on Roman Reigns' WWE title run possibly ending after 797 days (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is too experienced to lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he faces Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022, according to Solo Sikoa.

On November 5, Paul will challenge for Reigns' titles in just his third WWE match. The YouTube sensation previously teamed up with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 in April. He also beat The Miz in his first WWE singles bout at SummerSlam in July.

Despite Paul's impressive start as an in-ring competitor, Sikoa told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that the celebrity has no chance of dethroning The Tribal Chief:

"Man, two years of dominance versus two matches. Come on, man, he knows where he's at. He's in the deep end with the biggest shark in the ocean. Like I said, it's either sink or swim, man. We're gonna find out what he's made of." [6:38 - 6:53]

Solo Sikoa on Logan Paul's preparation to face Roman Reigns

While many celebrity guests do not take WWE seriously, that is not the case with Logan Paul. In June, the 27-year-old signed a contract to officially become a WWE Superstar.

He also frequently posts wrestling training content online, including a picture this week with two-time Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Solo Sikoa is aware of Paul's dedication to the wrestling business. However, he still has major doubts about the rookie's ability to cause a threat to Roman Reigns:

"I know he's training," Sikoa continued. "I know he's down there working hard, but this isn't just one of those things where you can walk in the park. Nah, he's gonna find out the hard way, just like I did. They threw me in the deep end in The Bloodline to see if I could hold my own, and I'm doing it. Now let's see an outsider if he can do the same." [6:54 - 7:16]

Roman Reigns has held the WWE and Universal Championships for 201 and 782 days, respectively. His Universal title reign will reach the 797-day mark on the day of Crown Jewel 2022.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Specials - Crown Jewel 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on November 5, 2022, from 9:30 pm (IST).

