WWE star wants to face Bray Wyatt's new family in a WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022 (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House puppets would be the perfect WWE Survivor Series 2022 opponents for Roman Reigns' Bloodline group, according to Solo Sikoa.

The annual event will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 26. This year's Survivor Series will feature WarGames matches for the first time. Several factions are in the running to compete inside the steel structure, including The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, The O.C., and The Brawling Brutes.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Sikoa said he would like to face The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows). Alternatively, he would also be interested in stepping into the ring with characters from Wyatt's Firefly Fun House:

"I think definitely The O.C. or The Wyatt Family, the new Wyatt Family," Sikoa said. "I see Bray Wyatt came back with some family members. We got some family members. I feel like, honestly, man, anybody that wanna step up to us, which they haven't done yet, I think they know better. They already know what's gonna happen." [3:36 - 3:59]

Wyatt's characters (Abby The Witch, Huskus The Pig Boy, Mercy The Buzzard, and Rambling Rabbit) previously appeared in Firefly Fun House segments between 2019 and 2021.

Excluding the horror-themed Fiend persona, Wyatt's creations were only presented as puppets until real people portrayed the characters at Extreme Rules 2022.

The Bloodline has business to take care of before WWE Survivor Series 2022

On November 5, Bloodline leader Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against YouTube sensation Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022. Paul has won both of his previous WWE matches.

The Usos, meanwhile, are currently feuding with The New Day. Jimmy and Jey Uso will break their rivals' 483-day record tag title reign if they remain Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions for another 24 days.

The Bloodline also looks set to be involved in a storyline with The Brawling Brutes moving forward on SmackDown. Sheamus and Solo Sikoa's participation in an Intercontinental Championship number one contenders match last week resulted in a ringside brawl between the two groups.

