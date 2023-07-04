Solo Sikoa had unique reaction after Roman Reigns burst into tears at WWE show

Roman Reigns is not having the best time in WWE. He was pinned for the first time in 1294 days at Money in the Bank. Before he lost, though, there was a moment where his reaction to The Usos kicking out was caught on camera, and he had burst into tears. Solo Sikoa's reaction to seeing him was rather unique.

Reigns and Sikoa faced The Usos in the Bloodline Civil War tag team match last week at Money in the Bank, and things ended badly for them. They lost after Jey Uso pinned Reigns, ending his non-pinned streak.

A fan spotted Solo Sikoa's reaction to the moment when he saw Roman Reigns crying. The Tribal Chief was frustrated at that point, as despite his best tries, he had not been able to put The Usos away. They were able to kick out and eventually defeated Reigns.

However, before all of that, when The Enforcer saw Reigns crying, he was extremely taken aback, and it reflected in his facial reactions immediately. He was clearly not expecting to see the Tribal Chief crying, and the surprise showed on his face.

You can watch the video below.

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode bro im crying, Solo's face when he saw Roman in tears bro im crying, Solo's face when he saw Roman in tears 😭 https://t.co/HidTpNFrBa

It remains to be seen what happens when The Usos confront Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes