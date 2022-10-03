"Happy birthday legend" - Solo Sikoa breaks character to send message to WWE Hall of Famer 

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa broke character on Twitter to wish WWE legend Yokozuna a happy birthday.

Solo Sikoa debuted on the main roster at Clash at the Castle. He interfered in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre and helped the Tribal Chief retain the title. Now a SmackDown star, he's formed a bond with The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn recently on the blue brand.

Sikoa and Yokozuna are both members of the legendary Anoa'i family, which also includes Reigns, the Usos, The Rock, Umaga and Rikishi. The Bloodline has produced multiple world champions and WWE Hall of Famers over the decades, and its newer generations are hard at work extending that legacy.

Solo took to Twitter today to wish his late cousin Yokozuna a happy birthday. Yokozuna had an incredible career before he sadly passed away at just 34 years old. Sikoa's older brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, inducted Yokozuna into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

The WWE Universe wishes Yokozuna a happy birthday

Wrestling fans on social media reacted to the birthday message from Solo Sikoa and noted that Yokozuna would have been proud of The Bloodline.

K.O 🇹🇹🇺🇸 @NYTRO1690 @WWESoloSikoa He would’ve been So Proud of You Bro an the Bloodline @WWESoloSikoa He would’ve been So Proud of You Bro an the Bloodline

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode 🩸 @WWESoloSikoa Man would be proud of you & the bloodline. @WWESoloSikoa Man would be proud of you & the bloodline. 🙏🩸

Another wrestling fan claimed that Yokozuna was one of the greatest ever and that they will always respect him.

SupremeKai0fConeyIsland @HokageBklyn 🏾 @WWESoloSikoa Absolutely one of the greatest ever, he’s a one of one, none before him none to come, respect always Uce @WWESoloSikoa Absolutely one of the greatest ever, he’s a one of one, none before him none to come, respect always Uce 🙏🏾

WWE legend Iron Shiek responded and referred to Yokozuna by his real name and sent him well wishes.

One fan claimed that Yokozuna was the best big man in wrestling history because of what he could do in the ring.

The majority of Twitter users responded with kind words and wished the wrestling icon a happy birthday.

Sarah Walker @SarahWa85710084 @WWESoloSikoa Happy birthday to Yoko and I share the same birthday as him (today) 🥳 @WWESoloSikoa Happy birthday to Yoko and I share the same birthday as him (today) 🥳

Solo Sikoa recently captured the NXT Championship from Carmelo Hayes but was stripped of the title shortly after. Time will tell if he and The Honarary Uce ever go after the tag titles held by The Usos.

What are some of your favorite memories of Yokozuna? Let us know in the comments section below.

