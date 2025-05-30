  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Solo Sikoa
  Solo Sikoa to wrestle for a major WWE title at SummerSlam 2025, predicts veteran

Solo Sikoa to wrestle for a major WWE title at SummerSlam 2025, predicts veteran

By Akash Dhakite
Modified May 30, 2025 20:24 GMT
Solo Sikoa is a former NXT North American Champion.
Solo Sikoa is a former NXT North American Champion. [Photo credits - WWE.com]

A former WWE Superstar made a bold prediction about Solo Sikoa. Recently, Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) claimed that Sikoa could compete for a major championship at SummerSlam this year.

The Street Champion was in action on the May 16 episode of SmackDown. He faced off against Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match. Ultimately, a distraction from JC Mateo allowed Sikoa to deliver a Samoan Spike to Fenix for the win, securing his spot in the upcoming Men's MITB Ladder Match.

On the REBOOKED podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt and co-hosts discussed the likely victor of the six-man gimmick contest in Los Angeles on June 7, 2025. He dismissed Solo Sikoa as a contender and instead predicted a showdown between Sikoa and Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer this year.

According to the former WWE Superstar, this anticipated clash would ultimately pave the way for The Samoan Werewolf's departure from The Bloodline Saga.

"I feel like at this point it might be like Solo [Sikoa] and Jacob [Fatu] at SummerSlam for the US Title and finally split them," English said. [From 29:06 to 29:12]

You can check out the full episode in the video below:

Solo Sikoa comments after qualifying for WWE Money in the Bank

The former Tribal Chief has yet to capture a singles championship on the main roster. However, if Solo Sikoa were to win the MITB briefcase, he would earn an opportunity to cash in on either John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship or Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title.

That being said, after Sikoa qualified for the multi-man ladder match, the company shared a video on Instagram featuring The Street Champion heading backstage. In the clip, Solo Sikoa emphatically declared his group's resurgence and unstoppable nature.

"Let's go! We're back! Jacob, we're back! All day! Money in the Bank, here I come. The debut of JC. Unstoppable, baby!"

Check out the Instagram post below:

Only time will tell if fans will get to witness a Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu match at SummerSlam for the United States Championship.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit REBOOKED and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
