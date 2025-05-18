Solo Sikoa breaks silence after qualifying for WWE Money in the Bank 

Solo Sikoa has punched his ticket to WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. He has now shared a message following his triumphant win on SmackDown last night.

The Street Champion of the Island revamped The Bloodline by introducing a new member in the form of JC Mateo. The former NJPW star made his debut to help Jacob Fatu in retaining his United States Championship at Backlash.

The new addition to the group appears to have changed Solo Sikoa's fortune, as he went on to defeat Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on June 7.

Earlier today, WWE's official Instagram handle shared unseen footage of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and JC Mateo walking to the backstage area after the match.

Sikoa said to the camera that The Bloodline is now back and unstoppable.

"Let's go! We're back! Jacob, we're back! All day! Money in the Bank, here I come. The debut of JC. Unstoppable, baby!"

Should Sikoa become Mr. Money in the Bank this year, fans would love to see him cash in on either Jey Uso or John Cena to become World Champion for the first time in his career.

