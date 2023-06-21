"Some guys don't mind their girls sleeping around" - Disco Inferno on former WWE couple's relationship

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently commented on WWE Hall of Famer Sunny's relationship with Chris Candido.

Candido and Sunny started dating when they were just teenagers. The couple remained together for several years, during which they worked for multiple wrestling promotions, including WWE and ECW. Without ending her relationship with Candido, Sunny has had a few love affairs with other wrestlers, including her famous romance with The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, a fan asked about Candido's attitude towards his girlfriend having affairs with other wrestlers. Disco Inferno stated that he felt the veteran did not mind.

"I mean dude, there's people like this but I don't, there's some guys that just don't mind their girls sleeping around and that's the vibe I got from them. I didn't know him [Candido] that well but that's the vibe I got," he said. [From 00:43 to 00:57]

Why did WWE Hall Famer Shawn Michaels break up with Sunny?

Shawn Michaels and Sunny had a love affair during the latter's run in WWE. However, Michaels was the one who decided to end the relationship after a few months.

In an old interview, Sunny revealed that Michaels asked her to move in with him, but she refused because she did not want to break Chris Candido's heart. Hence, The Heartbreak Kid broke up with her.

"It was basically because I was choosing to like stick, basically I wanted my cake and eat it too. I wanted to stay home let Chris be happy but I wanted Shawn too on the road. I wanted both and he wasn't having that," she said.

Custom Figures @WrestleFigures Shawn Michaels and Tammy Sytch during their “sunny days” period in the late 90s Shawn Michaels and Tammy Sytch during their “sunny days” period in the late 90s ❤️ https://t.co/trlZDEIdGj

