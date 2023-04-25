When WWE Diva took a picture of Dolph Ziggler in bed to prove she slept with him

Dolph Ziggler has been romantically linked to several women over the years, including comedian Amy Schumer and former WWE stars Nikki Bella and Tammy Sytch.

Sytch, better known to WWE fans as Sunny, once spoke about her love life in a two-hour interview with RF Video and Title Match Wrestling. The 1990s star revealed that she slept with Ziggler in 2010. She also provided picture evidence of the two-time World Heavyweight Champion in bed.

Asked to explain what prompted her to take the picture, Sunny said she wanted proof that they spent the night together:

"It's called proof and a receipt. I don't know… because he looked cute." [15:08 – 15:14]

The picture shows Ziggler asleep with a duvet covering his body. It can be seen from the 15:00 mark in the video above.

How did Dolph Ziggler and Sunny meet?

By the time Dolph Ziggler joined WWE in 2004, Sunny had already been gone from the company for six years. The former WWE Diva got to know Ziggler, real name Nick Nemeth, on Facebook before meeting him in person after Survivor Series 2010.

Ziggler suffered a concussion during his Survivor Series match against Kaval, but that did not stop him from traveling for an hour to meet Sunny.

"Nick and I were talking for about four months," Sunny continued. "First it was on Facebook, then we started texting, and then we started talking. It was about two weeks before that show and I realized, 'Woah, I'm gonna be an hour away from him in Florida. I'm doing a pay-per-view party. He's gonna be in Miami,' so I told him, 'I'm just gonna be an hour away from you.' He goes, 'I am so there after the show.' I'm like, 'That was easy.'" [15:32 – 15:52]

In 2011, Sunny's contributions to the wrestling business were recognized when she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. On the same weekend, Ziggler teamed up with Layla and Michelle McCool in a losing effort against John Morrison, Snooki, and Trish Status at WrestleMania 27.

