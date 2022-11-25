Since I started working as a Senior Editor in Sportskeeda Wrestling and have written more columns than I can count, the latest one has received hundreds of very passionate replies.

Most were all in agreement — there is just too much "dirt" on the backstage level of pro wrestling. Some, to a lesser extent, saw nothing wrong with it. We're all individuals with our own likes and dislikes.

Several months ago, the internet nearly exploded with hundreds of bloggers writing about the heated backstage issues between CM Punk, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and others.

When Vince McMahon stepped away as CEO and Chairman of WWE, the internet was buzzing again. Rumors were all over the "dirt" sheets, and who knows exactly what happened.

Should we care, or should we be diehard fans that can watch and enjoy the pro wrestling product?

There are just too many responses for me to publish in this one column — so perhaps I will find more in the weeks to come and give you more of them. Most of these were culled from my Facebook page and that of the Kult of Kayfabe.

Thank you all for sending this feedback, and let the controversy continue! — Bill

David Francis on my latest Sportskeeda Wrestling column:

Bill,

I do feel the obsession with what goes on behind the curtain has detracted from what pro wrestling *could* be or even *used* to be.

Professional wrestling will never, ever recapture the glory and the mystique it once had — at least for me. Once upon a time, dirt sheets and the like were a niche interest, but nowadays, it seems like people my age (I’m in my 30s) all want to think of themselves as amateur bookers.

Everyone is a damn critic.

I enjoy wrestling, a movie, a video game, a song, a book, or ANYTHING the most when I simply focus on the content and let it unfold. We live in a time when everyone needs a talking point for their blog, podcast, or YouTube show.

Such a big portion of the fan base are wannabe critics or wannabe bookers who think they’re extra smart because they’ve watched some shoot interviews online or heard a couple of guys reveal how the sausage gets made in a podcast.

Hey, I’ve heard Christopher Lee and Clint Eastwood talk about making movies, but I wouldn’t dare think that qualifies me to be a film producer.

The internet is a weird thing. I love it, but I hate it.

From Ryan Fleming:

Not at all. If anything, it's made me appreciate the work and performance far more. Obsession I could see as ruining it for people or even taking it too seriously. I know a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff and have even trained (under Biff Busick, aka Oney Lorcan), and it's only made my love for pro wrestling increase. I also have a standard that I didn't have when I was a kid.

From Kristian Hooker:

It's a double-edged sword. On one hand, finding out certain good guy wrestlers aren't exactly the nicest people can hurt the "face" persona. On the other hand, it does give some rather unknowns at the time some recognition.

From Ralph Stone:

Not even a question. Before we knew all about backstage politics and everything else that goes on, we took what we saw at face value. It's a lot easier to just enjoy things if you don’t know every detail of what else is going on. Ignorance is bliss.

From Wes Oglesby:

I’m interested in the inside stuff to a degree. Makes the show more compelling when there are real issues between the participants. Yes, some people do get obsessed with it, and I will never understand how some people get attached to someone they don’t know personally and take sides.

From Dan Islander:

Certain stuff I can enjoy (like documentaries and things like that can actually be very interesting), but knowing every little thing in advance takes a lot of the surprise out of it.

Sure, some of it is immensely predictable, but when the backstage stuff and inside stuff give it away, it can definitely detract. It makes it more difficult to craft a genuine moment, if that makes any sense.

From Dustin Howell:

What is killing wrestling is the many yahoos that are reporting certain stuff, like who is going where. Gone are the days of seeing someone show up and getting the oh s**t reaction from fans. It's sad.

From Michael Kauffman:

Either we are watching a sport, or we’re watching a physical theater take place. I want to know 0 about what is taking place or everything before it happens.

I blame *Vince Russo* & even Paul E, for making the Internet fans the “real” fans and appealing to them.

From Joe Babinsack:

Pro Wrestling is all about participation - to enjoy it is to be involved, and everyone from the CEO to the youngest viewer has to "buy in" and participate. If that level is just watching, great. But there are a lot of fans who want more. Back to even the 1960s, the 'super-fans' were the ones who read magazines, newsletters and were in fan clubs, and their passion and knowledge got others interested in participating.

To me, a fan finds their level of interest — if you don't want to know the insider stuff, stay away. Spoilers can turn off most people, but those who love the sport want to see HOW it happens.

From Randy Barrier:

Even in the WWWF/WWF 1970-1983 group, some of the guys relish providing TOO much inside info about behind-the-scenes drama, etc. I really have no interest in knowing about it.

I enjoy my role of just being a fan of the greatest era of wrestling in the greatest territory, the WWWF. That's more than enough for me.

