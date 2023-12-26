"Somebody should be in trouble for this" - WWE RAW star sends message following Christmas challenge

A WWE RAW star has flipped out after failing a Christmas challenge.

The holiday season is upon us, and there will not be a live episode of RAW tonight on Christmas. Instead, fans will be gifted a "Best of 2023" episode on the USA Network tonight. The promotion will be returning in a big way in 2024 with "New Year's Knockout Week," beginning with the Day 1 edition of RAW next Monday night, January 1.

WWE uploaded a "What's in the Box?" challenge earlier today featuring several superstars. Inside the box was a plate of spaghetti topped with maple syrup, a dish made famous in the 2003 film Elf.

Chelsea Green participated in the challenge and was disgusted by it. The former Women's Tag Team Champion took to social media and shared several comments on WWE's post demanding that somebody get in trouble for having her do the challenge.

Green rants following the "What's in the Box?" challenge.

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven lost their Women's Tag Team Championships on WWE RAW

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven's improbable title reign ended on last week's edition of RAW.

The unlikely duo held the titles for over 100 days, but their reign was ended at the hands of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter last Monday night. Green originally won the titles with Sonya Deville on the July 17 edition of RAW, but their reign was short-lived.

Sonya Deville went down with a torn ACL, and Piper Niven named herself Chelsea Green's new tag team partner. Triple H shared a photo with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance after they captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on the December 18 edition of WWE RAW.

Chelsea Green returned to the company earlier this year in the Women's Royal Rumble match and was immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley. Only time will tell if the veteran decides to become a singles star once again after dropping the Women's Tag Team Championships last week.

