Triple H sends out important message ahead of SmackDown

Triple H has sent out an important message to fans ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

AJ Styles will be in action tonight against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. The semifinals of the United States Championship No 1 Contender Tournament will also take place tonight on SmackDown. Bobby Lashley is scheduled to battle former LWO member Santos Escobar, and Carmelo Hayes is set to take on Kevin Owens. Damage CTRL will be in action against Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and Mia Yim in an 8-woman Tag Team match.

Ahead of tonight's show, Triple H took to social media to hype an upcoming exciting week of television. The Game promoted "WWE New Year's Knockout Week" and noted that the promotion has six shows planned for the first week of 2024.

"6 can’t-miss shows. 1 epic week. We’re ringing in 2024 with WWE New Year’s Knockout Week: a full slate of @WWE programming to kick the new year off right. It all starts one week from Monday with #WWERaw Day One and ends with #SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution…Are you ready?" he wrote.

Randy Orton reveals how Triple H's health scare changed WWE

Randy Orton recently opened up about Triple H's heart issue in 2021 that forced The Game to step away from the squared circle for good.

Speaking with United States Champion Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, The Viper stated that The King of Kings realized how important time with family was following his cardiac event in 2021. Orton shared that Triple H now ensures superstars are home for important family events, and that has been a change for the better.

"I think recently for him (Triple H), because he had the health scare and everything, I think he realizes how important family time is. That is one thing that has changed. I think back in the day, you were missing birthdays, you were missing anniversaries, you were missing holidays, and there was no either way about it. Like, you wouldn't even ask for it off. Now, there is leniency there. Now, he will make sure that you will get home for the birth of your baby, or make sure that you get home for that birthday. Because he understands now how important that is. I think company-wide, that has been a change for the better," Orton said. [From 50:59 - 51:35]

Triple H now has more control over the company than ever before, and will reportedly be selecting the inductees for the 2024 Hall of Fame. It will be fascinating to see what The Game has in store for the wrestling world on the road to WrestleMania 40 next year.

