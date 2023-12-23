WWE confirms big match with top star returning to the ring

WWE has just confirmed a big match with two superstars who are currently at the top of the SmackDown brand.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX was previously taped at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The episode was pre-taped due to the holidays, as the rosters have the weekend off. Spoilers for tonight can be found here on Sportskeeda Wrestling.

WWE has officially announced a big match to air tonight: AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa. This will be the first match for The Phenomenal One since he and John Cena won a dark match over Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at the September 15th SmackDown. Styles also suffered a loss to Finn Balor on TV that night.

It was noted in the official match preview that Styles must get through Sikoa if he wants a shot at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"The Phenomenal One is officially back and he has his eyes set on The Bloodline. AJ Styles returned to the blue brand on the Dec. 15 edition of SmackDown and immediately confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, prompting The Bloodline to retreat and recover. In order to get to Reigns, Styles will have to go through The Enforcer and that match is Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!" the company wrote.

Expand Tweet

Tonight's bout will be a rematch of sorts. The first-ever Styles vs. Sikoa match aired on the September 1 episode of SmackDown, with the Bloodline member getting the win. The O.C. leader then defeated Sikoa at non-televised live events on September 9th and 10th.

What is your prediction for tonight's AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa match? Who is more deserving of a world title - Styles or Sikoa? Sound off in the comments below!