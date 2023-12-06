Randy Orton explains how Triple H's health scare changed WWE

Randy Orton has explained how Triple H's health scare changed WWE for the better.

The Legend Killer was revealed to be the mystery superstar in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Orton got a thunderous ovation from the crowd at the Allstate Arena in Chicago as he helped guide his team to a win over The Judgment Day. The veteran has since decided to sign with SmackDown so he can feud with The Bloodline after the heel faction took him out last year.

Speaking with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, Randy Orton revealed how Triple H's health scare has changed the company for the better. He disclosed that The Game now realizes how valuable family time is and is far more lenient following his health issues.

"I think recently for him (Triple H) because he had the health scare and everything, I think he realizes how important family time is. That is one thing that has changed. I think back in the day you were missing birthdays, you were missing anniversaries, you were missing holidays, and there was no either way about it. Like, you wouldn't even ask for it off. Now, there is leniency there. Now, he will make sure that you will get home for the birth of your baby, or make sure that you get home for that birthday. Because he understands now how important that is. I think company-wide, that has been a change for the better," he said. [From 50:59 - 51:35]

Triple H retired from in-ring competition following a cardiac event last year and has since taken over creative duties for the Stamford-based company.

Randy Orton on Triple H not feeling like a boss in WWE

Randy Orton and United States Champion Logan Paul both agreed that Triple H does not feel like the boss in WWE when he interacts with them.

During their conversation on Impaulsive, Logan Paul noted that Triple H does not come off as a boss in the company and seems to be more of a collaborator with the talent he works with.

"He (Triple H) is a great leader, man. He is the boss, but he doesn't feel like a boss, feels like a collaborator," said Logan Paul. [From 51:37 - 51:42]

Randy Orton agreed and stated that Triple H comes off as one of the boys when he is backstage. Orton added that The Game started off as a wrestler, and he will always view him that way rather than someone who works on the corporate side of the business.

"He does not feel like a boss. Well so, he was one of the boys. When I was introduced to him when I was 20, he was one of the boys. To me, he will always be moreso one of the boys than purely office. I think that is because I know that I can trust him and that he is going to steer me in the right way. Usually, you've got your clique of guys that will have your back and he is one of those guys for me," said Randy Orton. [From 51:41 - 52:08]

Randy Orton delivered an RKO to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis after officially signing with the blue brand this past Friday night. It will be interesting to see how The Bloodline responds to Randy Orton's arrival on SmackDown in the weeks ahead.

