"Somebody thinks they are ready for TV" - Veteran slams WWE for Ronda Rousey's booking on RAW (Exclusive)

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were in action on last week's WWE RAW. They faced the debuting team of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the Monday night show, but former writer Vince Russo was far from pleased with the match.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions won the title a few weeks back when they defeated Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, Damage CTRL, and the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. Meanwhile, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were drafted to RAW during the 2023 Draft.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, former writer Vince Russo slammed the booking choice of having the champions face off against the debutants.

"This was so cadence. Somebody thinks they [Chance & Carter] are ready for TV. Not only did they lose their first match, but Ronda Rousey refers to (...) she basically says, 'What am I, in Munchkin land?' They are tiny compared to [others]. And how long did that match go? That's what I am talking about, bro."

Russo added:

"You've got two young girls, their first match on television, and you're gonna bring Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler down to their level to make it a competitive match? Really? Really you gonna do that?" [1:02:38 - 1:03:32]

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will be in a title unification match on WWE SmackDown

During a recent episode of SmackDown, Kayla Braxton introduced NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The champions received their main roster call-up during the 2023 Draft and were drafted to the blue brand.

Before they could speak about their call-up, the duo was interrupted by their main roster counterparts. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions declared their intention to unify the titles by winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship as well. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn accepted the challenge, and the match was set for the June 23, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ronda Rousey has never wrestled a match in NXT, and considering her stature as a mainstream superstar, that is understandable. However, fans of WWE's third brand will be excited to see an NXT title being defended against one of the most decorated female athletes in combat sports history.

Please embed the video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes