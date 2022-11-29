Create

WWE Universe brutally trolls released female star for sending a message to Vince McMahon months after his retirement

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Nov 29, 2022 10:14 PM IST
Vince McMahon is the former chairman of WWE!
Vince McMahon is the former chairman of WWE!

WWE fans around the world had a hilarious reaction to Eva Marie sending a heartfelt message to Vince McMahon months after his retirement.

It has been nearly four months since McMahon abruptly announced his departure from pro wrestling. He was replaced by his son-in-law Triple H as the head of the creative, while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are now co-CEOs of the company.

The wrestling world was shocked to see the 77-year-old step down from his position, with many current and former stars thanking Vince for his contribution to pro wrestling and their lives as a whole. However, it seems like Eva Marie is late to the party.

The former WWE star recently reacted to Vince McMahon's post on Twitter in which the former chairman announced his retirement. The Red Queen's tweet was met with hilarious replies from the Twitterati as the 38-year-old was brutally trolled for waking up four months late.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

@natalieevamarie my dawg ? https://t.co/cSWZ6zx2qn
@natalieevamarie https://t.co/Ai2PQxEUu7
@natalieevamarie 😭😭😭???? https://t.co/gDIFgoO8FX
bros using Mozilla FireFox twitter.com/natalieevamari…
@natalieevamarie Did you just find this information out? https://t.co/LQM8yMradw
@natalieevamarie 4 months later?? https://t.co/sHdN0WWmYj
@natalieevamarie Stuck in traffic again? Jeez...
@natalieevamarie https://t.co/i3lmvqzK8O
@natalieevamarie Literally, waiting for the dust to settle
@natalieevamarie You're five months too late 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/64H2Ms2eJS
@natalieevamarie https://t.co/QasxU0gFmk
@natalieevamarie did you hear they're changing the name from WWF
Eva said twitter.com/natalieevamari… https://t.co/YQ3SdLKEKs
@natalieevamarie Someone’s trying to stay relevant it seems
LMFAOOOOOO twitter.com/natalieevamari… https://t.co/UPrFzTnAme
She saw this in the drafts and decided to send it 4 months later 💀💀 twitter.com/natalieevamari…

Eva Marie was full of praise for former WWE CEO Vince McMahon

Eva Marie first joined WWE in 2013. She was a prominent member of the Total Divas program and occasionally competed inside the squared circle. She was sent to NXT in 2015 only to return to the main roster a year later. However, her second run on the main roster did not last long, as she parted ways with the company in 2017.

The Red Queen returned to WWE for a second stint in 2020. She had a brief feud with Alexa Bliss during this time before being released again in November 2021.

The 38-year-old appeared on the Out of Character podcast before her release where she shared her thoughts about Vince McMahon. Here's what she had to say:

"It's actually impressive to see just like the work ethic that’s in him... The guy shot for the cover of Muscle & Fitness at like 72 looking shredded... I would make sure that at any time of my interactions, even to this day, I am not trying to eat up all of his time. One, he doesn’t have it and two, I’m sure he doesn’t want to spend that much time with me, and three is to keep things pretty light, simple, and short. That's probably maybe why we've had such a good relationship," Marie said.
Thank you Boss for taking a chance on a no name kid🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thank you for everything! #WWE twitter.com/vincemcmahon/s…

Eva Marie was last seen in action in September 2021 when she was defeated by Doudrop in under two minutes. She has been away from the squared circle ever since.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...