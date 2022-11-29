WWE fans around the world had a hilarious reaction to Eva Marie sending a heartfelt message to Vince McMahon months after his retirement.

It has been nearly four months since McMahon abruptly announced his departure from pro wrestling. He was replaced by his son-in-law Triple H as the head of the creative, while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are now co-CEOs of the company.

The wrestling world was shocked to see the 77-year-old step down from his position, with many current and former stars thanking Vince for his contribution to pro wrestling and their lives as a whole. However, it seems like Eva Marie is late to the party.

The former WWE star recently reacted to Vince McMahon's post on Twitter in which the former chairman announced his retirement. The Red Queen's tweet was met with hilarious replies from the Twitterati as the 38-year-old was brutally trolled for waking up four months late.

𝑫𝒆𝒂𝒏𝒐 @deano_795 @natalieevamarie Literally, waiting for the dust to settle @natalieevamarie Literally, waiting for the dust to settle

matt @Matt10486 @natalieevamarie Someone’s trying to stay relevant it seems @natalieevamarie Someone’s trying to stay relevant it seems

Eva Marie was full of praise for former WWE CEO Vince McMahon

Eva Marie first joined WWE in 2013. She was a prominent member of the Total Divas program and occasionally competed inside the squared circle. She was sent to NXT in 2015 only to return to the main roster a year later. However, her second run on the main roster did not last long, as she parted ways with the company in 2017.

The Red Queen returned to WWE for a second stint in 2020. She had a brief feud with Alexa Bliss during this time before being released again in November 2021.

The 38-year-old appeared on the Out of Character podcast before her release where she shared her thoughts about Vince McMahon. Here's what she had to say:

"It's actually impressive to see just like the work ethic that’s in him... The guy shot for the cover of Muscle & Fitness at like 72 looking shredded... I would make sure that at any time of my interactions, even to this day, I am not trying to eat up all of his time. One, he doesn’t have it and two, I’m sure he doesn’t want to spend that much time with me, and three is to keep things pretty light, simple, and short. That's probably maybe why we've had such a good relationship," Marie said.

Eva Marie was last seen in action in September 2021 when she was defeated by Doudrop in under two minutes. She has been away from the squared circle ever since.

