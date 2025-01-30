Someone in WWE is "pitching hard" for Penta to win the Royal Rumble, feels former writer

He's only officially been in WWE for a few weeks but Penta is already looking like a main eventer in the making. Freddie Prinze Jr. has claimed that an unlikely Royal Rumble win for Penta wasn't out of bounds.

The former AEW star made his WWE debut on the second episode of RAW on Netflix and his social media numbers are undeniable. Penta announced his entry into the Royal Rumble this past week and even though he is new to the roster, he could be an outside favorite to win the match.

While sharing his predictions, Freddie Prinze Jr. felt WWE could replicate what they did with Shinsuke Nakamura years ago, when he won the Royal Rumble in 2018.

Prinze felt Penta being the last survivor in the Royal Rumble wasn't an impossible prospect. The former WWE writer was confident that there would be people currently within the company pushing for the former Lucha Underground star to win the Rumble:

"But it's not zero chance. They did it for Shinsuke Nakamura. So there is a precedent for it. I guarantee you there is someone in there pitching hard for, 'Let Penta win.' And it's just the right person asking, 'hear the pitch,' on the right day. And if they do, they win. That's how it worked when I was there. It's like you just try to catch Vince at the right time, walking from lunch to his office, 'Hey man, can I talk to you for a second?'" [From 16:00 onwards]

Freddie Prinze Jr. won't mind two improbable stars winning the WWE Royal Rumble

This year's Royal Rumble will be more stacked than previous editions as multiple top names have already committed their names to the lineup.

In addition to Penta being a left-field choice, Bron Breakker's name also popped up on the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie. The reigning Intercontinental Champion being in the Rumble and lasting the entire match could elevate him to a higher level and put the focus on his existing title belt while he also pursues the world championship.

Freddie Prinze Jr. has no problem with either Breakker or Penta winning the Rumble, adding:

"They could totally do that with Penta! That would be so cool! Wow, man, those are both really solid picks (Bron Breakker and Penta). I wouldn't mind any one of those. No, I get it!" [15:00 -15:30]

The 2025 Royal Rumble might be the hardest one to call in recent years and that will only work in WWE's favor as they shape a refreshingly unpredictable match.

