"Something had happened behind the scenes" - Vince Russo on WWE RAW Superstar's absence (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about Piper Niven, who's been absent from WWE's programming for over two months now.

Formerly known as Doudrop, Niven last competed at RAW's April 10th episode. Since then, she hasn't been featured on TV, though she did wrestle a match at WWE Main Event in May, where she defeated Dana Brooke. Piper Niven's unexplained absence has confused fans, as there are no details of her being injured as well.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo wondered what was going on with Niven. The wrestling veteran added that such absence gives the impression that things might not be seamless backstage.

"What happened with Doudrop? Every time I see something like that, it's like okay, something had happened behind the scenes. I don't understand that, man," said Vince Russo. [4:41 - 5:01]

Check out the full video below:

Beth Phoenix is a fan of Piper Niven's work in WWE

Earlier this year, while appearing on WWE's The Bump, Beth Phoenix singled out Piper Niven's work saying she knew the RAW Superstar was a "star" from the time she performed in the Mae Young Classic.

Phoenix also reserved praise for others on the roster, like Rhea Ripley, whom she termed a "force of nature."

"Piper Niven is somebody that when I saw her in the Mae Young Classic, I just saw the level of athleticism that she was capable of. I was like, 'This girl is a star'. I sound like a broken record here but Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai (IYO SKY), as much as this kills me inside, Rhea Ripley, is a new breed. A new generation. She's just a force of nature," said Phoenix.

Monè @diaraluvsmone Idk about y’all but I’d really like to see WWE do more with Piper Niven. She’s great in the ring, is great as a heel, fans are behind her work. She can do a lot. Push her Idk about y’all but I’d really like to see WWE do more with Piper Niven. She’s great in the ring, is great as a heel, fans are behind her work. She can do a lot. Push her https://t.co/ydiDtOwf02

Considering Niven has drawn more praise from both fans and the veterans of the business, it remains to be seen when WWE gives her the much-deserved push.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes