"This girl is a star" - Beth Phoenix praises 31-year-old WWE Superstar who recently had her name changed

Beth Phoenix praised a WWE Superstar today who recently had her name changed on the main roster.

The Glamazon and her husband Edge picked up a win over The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor last weekend at Elimination Chamber. Beth returned to the company at Royal Rumble after several months away. At Extreme Rules 2022, Rhea Ripley bashed Phoenix with a con-chair-to to put the veteran on the shelf for months.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Beth said that she is happy to be back and praised some of the younger superstars on the roster. She brought up Piper Niven and stated that she knew the 31-year-old was a star after she saw her in the Mae Young Classic. The former NXT star debuted on the main roster as Doudrop but has since had her name changed back to Piper Niven on RAW.

"Piper Niven is somebody that when I saw her in the Mae Young Classic, I just saw the level of athleticism that she was capable of. I was like, 'This girl is a star'. I sound like a broken record here but Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai (IYO SKY), as much as this kills me inside, Rhea Ripley, is a new breed. A new generation. She's just a force of nature," said Beth Phoenix. [48:41 - 49:10]

Beth Phoenix responds to WWE RAW star's warning

Finn Balor appeared on WWE's The Bump today as well and delivered a warning to The Glamazon. He stated that Rhea Ripley would make Beth Phoenix pay if she ever attacked him again inside a wrestling ring.

Edge and Beth connected with a Shatter Machine on Balor for a pinfall victory in the mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber. In her response, The Glamazon issued a warning to The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and claimed there is unfinished business between the two.

"If he wants to sic Rhea Ripley on me, he should know that I am ready for that. As Rhea said before, there's unfinished business there," said Beth Phoenix. [50:48 - 50:55]

Rhea Ripley has already punched her ticket to WrestleMania by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match and will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Time will tell if The Eradicatior and The Glamazon meet in the ring once again sometime down the line.

