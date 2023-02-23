"Two outstanding people" - WWE Hall of Famer heaps praise on Edge and Beth Phoenix (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has nothing but good things to say about Edge and Beth Phoenix, terming them "outstanding people."

The Rated-R Superstar and The Glamazon make one of WWE's most powerful on-screen couples. The duo teamed up at Elimination Chamber 2023, where they defeated Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. Though there's little clarity over Phoenix's in-ring future, Edge could face Balor at WrestleMania 39 after the latter cost him the chance to win the US Title on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long looked back at his first meeting with Beth Phoenix in OVW. He stated that the former WWE Women's Champion was always nice to him.

"Yeah, she's a great person. I first had the chance to meet her when she was in OVW, and she tagged with a lot of other divas. Beth was always super nice. When I found that she and Edge, me and Edge were real good friends because Edge was a dog lover like me. Edge had a dog named Brady, and we always used to talk about him," said Teddy Long.

Long mentioned that he had seen Beth Phoenix struggle to find her place in the business and added she and Edge were a great couple.

"When she married Edge, I thought that was great. She had been in the business for long, and I could see she was having a few struggles, trying to find her way. What a great couple. Two outstanding people," added Teddy Long. (16:22 - 17:12)

WWE legend Beth Phoenix will be at WrestleMania 39

In her recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Beth Phoenix revealed she would be around at WrestleMania 39.

The former WWE Women's Champion added that rather than competing, she would be at the show to "enjoy." She also pointed out how she and Edge weren't planning things anymore and just going with the flow.

"I'll be at WrestleMania. I'm sure Adam [Edge] will be factored and featured in. I'll be there to enjoy. Whatever it is, I can say with all my heart, he and I don't look too far ahead. We don't have any plans, 'this is going to be the retirement.' We're just taking it one day at a time. When these little opportunities pop up, we're just like, 'hell yeah.' We don't know what tomorrow brings and our kids are old enough now that they can process mom and dad squeezing this for every last drop," said Phoenix.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

Edge and Beth Phoenix victorious! Shatter Machine!! Shoutout to FTR!Edge and Beth Phoenix victorious! #WWEChamber Shatter Machine!! Shoutout to FTR!Edge and Beth Phoenix victorious! #WWEChamber https://t.co/YY7c9ReB1g

Though fans have clamored to see Beth Phoenix go head-to-head with Rhea Ripley, the latter is slated to face Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen if the much-anticipated dream match between them materializes sometime down the line.

