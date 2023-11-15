"Something is still missing" - WWE Universe wants Bobby Lashley and Street Profits to make massive changes to their stable

Bobby Lashley's second run with WWE has been his most successful run with the promotion. Earlier this year, he has aligned with Street Profits on Friday Night SmackDown, and the trio wants to become the top faction of the brand. However, fans believe they need to make several massive changes before achieving success.

In May 2023, Bobby Lashley was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual WWE Draft. He became a driving force behind Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford's heel turn on the blue brand. However, the trio has yet to make an impact on the brand.

After getting fewer segments and losing to the Latino World Order at WWE Fastlane 2023, fans believe that it's time to make massive changes, including the addition of MVP as their mouthpiece and possibly a member or two to the faction such as Omos or B-Fab.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The fans also want the stable to get a name for themselves, as they haven't announced a name for their alliance.

Bobby Lashley and Street Profits are planning to go after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley decided to make some important changes in his career by recreating a faction on the main roster. Instead of adding Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, The All Mighty recruited Street Profits on Friday Night SmackDown.

However, the duo were initially hesitant and received a warning from the former WWE Champion after losing to Latino World Order. In the end, the trio came together and also challenged a major faction. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Montez Ford revealed that the trio has plans to go after The Judgment Day. Check it out:

"The task in hand right now obviously is Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championships," he said. [From o9:00 to 09:06]

In September 2023, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio appeared on WWE SmackDown. However, they were quickly interrupted by Lashley and The Profits. It seems like Dawkins and Ford will go after the tag titles in the near future.

Who do you want to see with Bobby Lashley and Street Profits on Friday Night SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

