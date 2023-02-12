"Sometimes I really feel bad" - 62-year-old comments on Austin Theory's booking in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently lambasted the poor booking of Austin Theory, saying WWE could do a lot more with the United States Champion than what they are doing.

Over the last couple of years, Theory has emerged as one of the global juggernaut's trump cards, who always puts up great performances. Though his failed Money in the Bank cash-in indicated that he might fall down the card, Austin Theory's United States Championship reign has put him back on the map as a future main eventer.

However, Vince Russo feels the 25-year-old's booking on WWE RAW still leaves a lot to be desired. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated that whenever he criticizes Austin Theory, he's not taking shots at the youngster but at his terrible booking.

Vince Russo feels the promotion should have presented the United States Champion as an entitled brat who thinks he's better than everyone else.

"Sometimes I really feel bad because I feel I'm being tough on the kid [Austin Theory]. It's not the kid! The kid ain't booking this, bro. That's not what I'm being tough on. I'm being tough on exactly what Chris said. You could have made this kid about money, he's got the cars, he's got the women, he's got the jewelry. "I'm better than everybody else, I got the look, I got the body; you shouldn't even be in the ring with me. Every single week bro, he was getting punked out, and we were pointing it out when it was happening, bro," said Vince Russo. (7:50 -8:31)

Austin Theory on his failed MITB cash-in attempt in WWE

A few days back on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Austin Theory looked back at his run with the MITB briefcase. He accepted that his time with it was controversial and that he wasn't on the level to challenge Roman Reigns for the world title.

"I think the briefcase is where it got a lot of controversy. Basically, it just kind of was getting to the point if you were looking at it from like a widescale of 'where's this going,' you look at Roman Reigns, he's pretty much immortal right now. So, I think, for me, in a sense of, I need to be way more built up to look even possible to beat Roman Reigns. The briefcase was just kind of an anchor on me," said Theory.

Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship against Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, and Damian Priest in the titular match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

