Son of legendary wrestler to retire Brock Lesnar after defeating him in a singles match at WrestleMania 41? WWE Universe wants to see it happen!

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating and dominating superstars to have ever stepped inside the WWE ring and not many have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with him. However, fans believe that Bron Breakker has the credibility to stand across the ring from the Beast Incarnate and should be the one to send the latter into retirement.

Pro wrestling runs in Bron's veins as he is the son of legendary wrestler Rick Steiner and nephew of the famous Scott Steiner. He has been on a rapid ascent ever since starting his pro wrestling journey with WWE in 2021. Despite having no prior wrestling experience, the second-generation star hit the ground running from his very first match and has been touted as the 'next big thing' by many.

Recently a Twitter/X user asked fellow wrestling fans who should be the one to retire Brock Lesnar. While the post received quite mixed responses, Bron's name was put forward by many. Fans also pointed out that WrestleMania 41 could be the perfect place for the Beast Incarnate to pass the torch to Breakker as there are rumors that Lesnar could call it a day after the event.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

WWE Hall of Famer won't mind seeing Bron Breakker retire Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most fearsome people to have stepped inside the squared circle and not many have been able to come out on top against him. However, The Beast Incarnate has taken a back seat in the recent past and has put over stars like Cody Rhodes and Bobby Lashley.

With rumors circulating that the former Universal Champion could hang up his boots after WrestleMania 41, Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Bron Breakker could be the perfect opponent for Lesnar's final outing to the squared circle.

“Steiner’s kid has got a great-looking body. That kid looks really good and he’s a good worker. I’ve seen him work in the ring, so yeah, that’s not a bad idea.”

Hall of Fame journalist and Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter also wants to see the same:

"Why don't we take one of the younger people from NXT? Someone like Bron Breakker, son of Rick Steiner, and put him against someone like, elevate him to a level where it would palatable for him to cause the exit of Brock Lesnar. I could see that," said Bill Apter.

Brock Lesnar is on a hiatus from WWE since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. He is expected to be back around the Royal Rumble season.

Would you like to see Bron Breakker retire The Beast Incarnate? Sound off in the comments section below.

