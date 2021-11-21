Sony Pictures Sports Network set to broadcast WWE Survivor Series 2021, Hall of Famer Kane confirmed for special appearance

The only official WWE broadcasting channel in India, Sony Pictures Sports Network, is going to telecast the 35th edition of WWE Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series is the only event where superstars represent RAW and SmackDown brands and compete for their respective brands.

For the very first time in India, WWE Survivor Series will air in various languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telegu.

The pay-per-view will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, and Sony TEN 4. The event is scheduled for the 22nd of November and will start at 6:30 am IST.

The motive of SPSN is to provide good service to the Indian fans by telecasting a live hour-long build-up to the Survivor Series special called Kickoff starting at 5:30 am IST.

Not only that, but SPSN has also planned to telecast live fan reactions to the event in their post-event show WWE EXTRAAA DHAMAL. The post-event will be hosted by Sahil Khattar and WWE Hall of Famer Kane will also be present as a guest to share his thoughts on the 35th edition of the WWE Survivor Series and to celebrate 25 years of The Rock in the industry.

WWE Survivor Series will feature some of the top WWE Superstars

WWE Survivor Series 2021 will feature some of the best Superstars going against each other from both RAW and SmackDown.

Team RAW will include Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley on the men's side. Whereas Team SmackDown will have Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, and Happy Corbin.

The RAW Women’s Team will include Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega. The SmackDown Women's Team will have Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Toni Storm.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Survivor Series 2021 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on November 22, 2021. Survivor Series KICKOFF will start at 5:30 am (IST) followed by WWE Survivor Series main event at 6.30 am (IST).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch WWE EXTRAAA DHAMAAL featuring Hall of Famer Kane on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels post the main event.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Abhinav Singh