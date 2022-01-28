"I was very proud of the story leading up to that match"- Sonya Deville opens up about her past feud with top WWE NXT Champion

Sonya Deville recently reflected on her feud with Mandy Rose that took place in the summer of 2020 and culminated with a Loser Leaves WWE match between the two.

The match came days after both superstars were left shaken by an incident that took place at Sonya’s home. The bout was eventually won by The NXT Women's Champion who sent her ex-best friend packing.

Speaking about the feud in an interview with Metro.co.uk, Sonya stated that it was an emotional time for both of them and she is proud of what they were able to achieve.

"I was very proud of the story leading up to that match, I was really proud of the work that Mandy and I, and Otis and Dolph, had done over the summer. We really made something that wasn’t supposed to be something into something really special, leading to a singles match at SummerSlam with Mandy. So, it was really something unique and special that I look back on in my career, and I’m really proud of," Sonya Deville said.

Sonya Deville will be in action on this week's WWE SmackDown

This week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown will see Sonya Deville compete in her first singles match since SummerSlam 2020. The former MMA star has been embroiled in a bitter feud with Naomi for the past several months and the two will finally lock horns this Friday.

Sonya returned to WWE in January last year after her hiatus in a managerial role. The former Tough Enough Stardom did not take long to misuse her powers as an official as she continuously targeted The Glowing Star.

Although the two were supposed to face off in a singles match in October, Sonya abused her powers to make the bout a two-on-one handicap match, adding Shayna Baszler to the mix.

WWE @WWE Although visibly tired of @SonyaDevilleWWE ’s antics, @NaomiWWE is happy she finally gets her opportunity to face her adversary one-on-one next week on #SmackDown Although visibly tired of @SonyaDevilleWWE’s antics, @NaomiWWE is happy she finally gets her opportunity to face her adversary one-on-one next week on #SmackDown. https://t.co/VMSnNbj4bW

Last week on SmackDown, Sonya Deville made her presence felt in Naomi's match once again as she came out to officiate her match against Charlotte Flair. The former MMA Star then called for the bell when The Queen had Naomi locked in figure four even though the latter never tapped out.

Naomi will finally get her chance for some retribution against the WWE official when the two collide inside the squared circle.

Are you excited to see Sonya Deville return to the squared circle? Let us know by sounding off in the comments!

